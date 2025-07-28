403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank Of Canada Expected To Hold Interest Rates Steady
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its trendsetting overnight interest rate at its current level when it concludes its latest policy meeting on July 30.
The overnight rate is currently at 2.75%, a level that has held steady over the central bank's past two decisions.
Futures traders currently put the odds of a 25-basis point rate cut from the Bank of Canada at just 7%, according to LSEG data.
Economists point to an uptick in recent inflation data and a resilient labour market as reasons for the central bank to remain on the sidelines.
The Canadian economy added an unexpected 83,000 jobs in June, driving the unemployment rate lower for the first time since January of this year.
At the same time, Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in June. However, inflation remains largely benign and below the Bank of Canada's 2% annualized target.
While most economists expect the Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in July, the consensus expectation is for two more quarter-point rate cuts by year's end.
Overall, Canada's labour market remains weak with the unemployment rate at 6.9% currently.
Additionally, signs are pointing to an economic contraction in the second quarter of the year due to Canada's tariff dispute with the neighbouring U.S.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has said that he's less forward-looking than usual right now due to trade issues with the U.S.
Tariff deadlines continue to hover over the federal government in Ottawa and Bank of Canada.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of 35% on Canadian imports starting Aug. 1. Trade negotiations between the countries are ongoing.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its trendsetting overnight interest rate at its current level when it concludes its latest policy meeting on July 30.
The overnight rate is currently at 2.75%, a level that has held steady over the central bank's past two decisions.
Futures traders currently put the odds of a 25-basis point rate cut from the Bank of Canada at just 7%, according to LSEG data.
Economists point to an uptick in recent inflation data and a resilient labour market as reasons for the central bank to remain on the sidelines.
The Canadian economy added an unexpected 83,000 jobs in June, driving the unemployment rate lower for the first time since January of this year.
At the same time, Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in June. However, inflation remains largely benign and below the Bank of Canada's 2% annualized target.
While most economists expect the Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in July, the consensus expectation is for two more quarter-point rate cuts by year's end.
Overall, Canada's labour market remains weak with the unemployment rate at 6.9% currently.
Additionally, signs are pointing to an economic contraction in the second quarter of the year due to Canada's tariff dispute with the neighbouring U.S.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has said that he's less forward-looking than usual right now due to trade issues with the U.S.
Tariff deadlines continue to hover over the federal government in Ottawa and Bank of Canada.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of 35% on Canadian imports starting Aug. 1. Trade negotiations between the countries are ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment