Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Urges Coordinated Support For Somalia's Reconstruction Efforts

2025-07-28 10:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, July 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday called for enhanced regional and international coordination in support of the Somali government's reconstruction, reconciliation, and state-building efforts.
This came during the remarks of Kuwait's Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Tunaib, at the OIC Ministerial Contact Group meeting on Somalia, held in Doha.
Al-Tunaib reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and political independence, stressing that backing Somalia at this critical phase reflects the OIC's commitment to its founding principles.
He commended Somalia's progress in rebuilding institutions, enhancing security, and promoting rule of law despite economic and environmental challenges, and congratulated the country on its recent election for the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership (2025-2026).
Al-Tunaib welcomed the World Bank's debt relief decision for Somalia, viewing it as a key step towards financial sustainability and development.
He also highlighted Kuwait's continued humanitarian and development support to Somalia in areas such as education, healthcare, water, food security, and youth empowerment.
Al-Tunaib praised Somalia's advances in counter-terrorism and emphasized the importance of intensified global cooperation in addressing the root causes of extremism.
He further called for increased efforts to help Somalia address the impacts of climate change, including drought and desertification, through sustainable development projects such as dam construction and agricultural initiatives.
He reiterated Kuwait's commitment to OIC resolutions on Somalia and its cooperation with regional and international partners to promote lasting peace and prosperity in the country.
Al-Tunaib thanked Qatar for its leadership of the contact group and for hosting the meeting, hoping it would lead to tangible outcomes.
Kuwaiti delegation member Turki Al-Daihani, advisor at Kuwait's OIC mission, attended the meeting. (end)
