UN Warns of Armed Conflict Resurgence in Eastern DRC
(MENAFN) The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has issued a stark warning over a deadly resurgence of armed conflict in the volatile eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where renewed violence since early July has claimed dozens of civilian lives.
In a statement released Wednesday from Kinshasa, MONUSCO strongly condemned a series of brutal attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which have reportedly left at least 82 civilians dead across the two provinces.
The mission also criticized the July 21 assault in Djugu territory, along with the ransacking and desecration of the Catholic parish in Lopa, Ituri Province, carried out by fighters from the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO).
MONUSCO emphasized that targeting religious sites, schools, and healthcare facilities represents a grave breach of international humanitarian law.
"Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable," said Bruno Lemarquis, acting head of MONUSCO, who urged parties to the Aru II peace agreement to honor their commitments and immediately halt hostilities.
Signed in 2023 between the Congolese government and various armed factions, including CODECO and its offshoots, the "Aru II" accords aimed to establish a lasting ceasefire, implement disarmament, and pave the way for sustainable peace in the conflict-ridden Ituri province.
Eastern DRC remains mired in instability, with ethnic rivalries, local militias, and cross-border insurgents perpetuating violence despite numerous peace efforts. The ongoing conflict continues to uproot millions and obstruct regional stabilization efforts.
