Saqib Saleem Expresses Pride In Sister Huma Qureshi's Transformative Role In 'Baby Do Die Do'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem took to social media to pen an appreciation post for his sister, actress Huma Qureshi, applauding her for fully immersing herself in her latest role.

Marking her birthday today, the actor gave a special treat by unveiling the teaser of Huma's upcoming project“Baby Do Die Do,” offering a glimpse into her powerful screen presence. Alongside it, Saqib penned a heartfelt note saying he has seen Qureshi live this role. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the '83' actor wrote,“Huma, It's your birthday today...and somehow the universe decided this is the day the whole world finally sees the Baby Do Die Do Teaser (Yes yes, we dropped a sneaky link before... but not everybody was lucky enough to get it ) This time, it's out there. Big screen. Big scale. Big risk. And you're right at the center of it owning every frame. I've seen you live this role. Through the madness, the silence, the chaos you didn't just act in this film...you became it.”

“As a producer, I know what it took to pull this off. But as your brother...I'm just standing here in awe. Happy Birthday, Huma. You've never needed noise to make an impact. And today the whole world's watching. Proud of you. Always. Love Saqib @iamhumaq,” added Saqib.

The teaser of 'Baby Do Die Do' introduced Huma as Baby Karmarkar, who was said to be the first desi female assassin. It began with a shot of her standing in a parking lot, setting a mysterious tone. Two men were shown having a serious conversation about Baby, who had gone missing. Soon after, Huma appeared holding a rifle and taking aim with intensity, showing her dangerous side.

“Baby Do Die Do” is the first film produced under the banner of Saleem Siblings, the newly launched production house by the brother-sister duo. Starring Huma Qureshi, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher, the film is said to be a dark comedy that weaves together satire and emotional turmoil.