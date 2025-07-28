403
Trump Shortens Solving Ukraine Conflict Deadline
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning, drastically shortening the period he originally provided for Moscow and Kiev to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
He now insists on a resolution within just “10 or 12 days,” a significant cut from his earlier 50-day ultimatum.
Trump had initially warned that failure to reach an agreement within that timeframe would result in the imposition of further sanctions on Russia.
The planned punitive steps from Washington would include secondary sanctions, such as trade duties on nations and organizations conducting transactions with Russia.
The original deadline, which was set to expire in early September, has now been brought forward considerably.
“I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him [Putin] to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen,” Trump said while addressing members of the press in Scotland before a scheduled discussion with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
When asked for clarification regarding the revised deadline, the president specified that it would now be “10 or 12 days” starting from Monday.
The US head of state also asserted that he had nearly finalized a truce concerning the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin on five different occasions.
“I’ve spoken to President Putin a lot, I’ve gotten along with him very well,” Trump noted, while accusing the Russian military of carrying out attacks on Ukrainian urban centers and expressing that he felt “very disappointed” with the Kremlin’s leadership.
Moscow, for its part, has consistently affirmed that it remains willing to engage in discussions and initiate peace negotiations without any prerequisites, provided that the realities on the ground are acknowledged and the underlying causes of the conflict are properly addressed.
The Russian government also responded to Trump's renewed threat of sanctions, stating that such moves are primarily interpreted as “signals to continue war” for Ukraine.
Moscow has urged Washington to redirect its influence toward pressuring Kiev instead.
