Guardian Report Reveals Women Are Walking A Fiscal Tightrope, Directly Impacting Their Mental, Physical, And Financial Health
New Health, Wealth, and Happiness report finds only 26% of women rate their financial health as very good or excellent
NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ) has released new research about women's well-being, finding that while the majority of women associate well-being with strong mental and physical health, achieving it is becoming harder.
The most widely cited obstacle standing in the way of achieving their mental and physical wellness goals is financial stress. While more than two-thirds (69%) of women identify as the primary financial decision-maker in their household, the report found that just 26% of women report good financial health. When asked to name their top sources of stress, five of the top six responses were related to finances-including money and finances (54%), cost of living (53%), mental health (37%), paying off debt (36%), saving for retirement (36%), and housing costs (35%). Additionally, since 2016, women have consistently reported lower financial wellness than men.
Financial challenges are particularly pronounced for women who are caregivers and single mothers. For example, Guardian's report found that 55% of single mothers and 44% of women caregivers rate their financial health as fair or poor-compared to 38% of women overall.
"Financial stress has an outsized impact on overall well-being. While both men and women are subject to stress, turmoil, and uncertainty, the data shows that the impact is more profound for women," said Erin Culek, Head of Financial Protection & Retirement Solutions at Guardian. "Whether building emergency funds or planning for retirement, working with a financial professional improves financial confidence and can help support women in their pursuit of their own physical and mental well-being goals."
Other key findings of the report include:
-
Across many well-being factors, women self-report lower scores than men, including:
-
35% of women say they have good emotional health, vs. 42% of men
33% of women say they have good physical health, vs. 43% of men
29% of women say they are good at managing finances, vs. 37% of men
To view the complete report, please visit guardianlife/reports/womens-well-being .
Media contact:
[email protected]
About Guardian
Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Disclaimer
Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.
All guarantees are backed by the strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.
Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.
All data is sourced from Guardian's Health, Wealth, and Happiness report.
©2025 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.
SOURCE GuardianWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment