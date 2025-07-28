Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN, Donors Greenlight USD2B Lebanon Aid Plan

UN, Donors Greenlight USD2B Lebanon Aid Plan


2025-07-28 09:29:40
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the United Nations together with donor nations formally approved Lebanon’s 2025 Response Plan during a key coordination meeting.

According to a news agency, the plan identifies a funding requirement of $2 billion for its rollout, while donor commitments are anticipated to total approximately $1 billion.

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri emphasized the need to pursuing lasting operational frameworks that extend past humanitarian aid, highlighting “the trust relationship between the government and international partners and the ongoing cooperation in line with national priorities in the sectors of health, education, environmental preservation, renewable energy, and water.”

Minister of Social Affairs Hanine al-Sayed stressed that humanitarian assistance must be better aligned with national protection systems to facilitate long-term social development. She also pointed out the importance to “enhance support for the return plan of Syrian displaced persons and to assist them within Syria.”

Imran Riza, the UN’s deputy special coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, urged a move toward "reducing reliance on emergency aid and strengthening the role of the state," while stressing "the necessity of reform."

The Lebanon Response Plan (LRP) 2025 acts as a unified humanitarian and stabilization framework, co-led by the Lebanese government and the United Nations. It addresses immediate and medium-term needs of the country’s vulnerable populations through a two-year framework (2024–2025), with yearly planning cycles.

MENAFN28072025000045017169ID1109851805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search