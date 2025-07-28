Discreet Services, Inc. Expands Bug Sweep Services To Arizona, CA, And TX To Protect Clients From Eavesdropping Devices

MENAFN - GetNews)



Phoenix, AZ - Discreet Services, Inc., an top-rated private investigation company specializing in technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM), is proud to announce the expansion of its professional bug sweep services to include California and Texas, in addition to its long-standing coverage in Arizona. This expansion allows the firm to provide expert bug sweep services to businesses, residences, and vehicles throughout the three states, offering critical protection from hidden surveillance devices and unauthorized eavesdropping.

With the ongoing rise of privacy concerns and devices being found daily all over the country in homes, businesses and public places, Discreet Services offers comprehensive bug sweeps to detect hidden cameras, microphones, GPS tracking devices, and other forms of covert surveillance. The company's highly skilled investigators use best, state-of-the-art equipment to conduct thorough inspections of properties and vehicles, ensuring that all potential eavesdropping devices are identified and neutralized.

"We understand that privacy is essential, whether you're at home, at work, or traveling," said Jason Beberniss, CEO of Discreet Services, Inc." Our team of experts uses the best technology and methods to ensure that our clients are free from the worry of being surveilled. Expanding our services to California and Texas was a natural step, allowing us to protect even more people and businesses from hidden threats."

The bug sweep services offered by Discreet Services are tailored to meet the needs of various clients, ranging from individuals concerned about their privacy to businesses requiring security measures to protect confidential information and the safety of their employees. In addition to homes, businesses, and vehicles, Discreet Services provides specialized TSCM services for hotels, conference rooms, executive offices, and other sensitive environments.

