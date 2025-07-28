EIB, Greece Mark Completion Of Greek Guarantee Fund

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Hellenic Republic have announced the successful completion of the Greek Guarantee Fund (GGF), a landmark financial initiative that played a critical role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies in Greece during a time of severe economic and political turbulence, Trend reports via the Bank.

Launched in 2014, the GGF aimed to enhance access to finance for Greek businesses, stimulate job creation, and contribute to the broader recovery of the national economy. Over its implementation period, the fund facilitated €600 million in EIB financing to more than 800 SMEs and mid-caps across the country.

Despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, the GGF succeeded in improving liquidity conditions and lowering borrowing costs, enabling businesses to invest, expand, and innovate at a time when financial resources were otherwise limited.

As the initiative comes to a close, its legacy stands as a model for future programs targeting SME development, innovation promotion, and long-term economic resilience-both in Greece and across the European Union.