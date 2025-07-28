The National Association Of Friendship Centres Calls For Investment In Friendship Centres

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is urging the federal government to invest in long-term, sustainable funding for Friendship Centres across the country.

With federal Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) funding set to expire in 2026, the NAFC is seeking long term funding of $65 million annually starting in 2026 to support the crucial work of Friendship Centres in urban Indigenous communities.

“For more than 50 years, Friendship Centres have stepped up where other systems have fallen short,” said Jocelyn W. Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC.“The Friendship Centre Movement is at a crucial time. With a new government in place, we must ensure decision-makers understand the vital role we play-and that we're ready to be a partner in delivering positive outcomes for urban Indigenous people across the country.”

Friendship Centres provide culturally grounded programs and services that meet the evolving needs of a young, urban, and growing Indigenous population. From healthcare and housing to education and cultural programming, Friendship Centres are safe, accessible spaces offering essential support where it's needed most.

Current funding through UPIP provides $32 million annually to the NAFC and its members, but this amount no longer reflects the reality of rising costs due to inflation, population growth, and the increasing demand for services. The campaign highlights the urgency for multi-year long-term investment to ensure Friendship Centres can continue to deliver life-changing-and often life-saving-support for generations to come.

Supporting the NAFC's multi-year long-term funding needs is an investment in meaningful, lasting change. Indigenous youth, families, and elders rely on their local Friendship Centres not only for basic needs like food security and shelter, but also for a sense of belonging, community, and opportunity.

Because sometimes, all someone needs is a little help from their Friendship Centre.

For over 50 years, the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC), a network of over 100 Friendship Centres across Canada, has provided culturally appropriate services to urban Indigenous communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Friendship Centres are the most significant Indigenous civil society movement in Canada. We are vital community hubs that are owned and operated by First Nations, Inuit and Métis in urban communities across Canada, from major cities to small and remote communities, we provide culturally relevant community supports, including employment and training, child-care and children's programs, culture and language, shelter, health, support, and development programs and services.