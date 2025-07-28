Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s Ex-President Voices Support for African Fight Against Neocolonialism

2025-07-28 08:56:13
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has voiced robust support for African political parties actively combating neocolonialism, reaffirming Russia’s dedication to deepening political cooperation across Africa.

In a message delivered Saturday to the Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa, Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and leader of the United Russia party, stressed his conviction that African political groups—shaped by their historic resistance to imperialism—will remain a formidable political force and “a guarantor of stability and socio-economic progress in their countries for many years to come.”

He stressed that United Russia highly prioritizes building partnerships with African political parties, “particularly on the issue of combating neocolonialism, whose ideologues – the former colonial powers – continue their attempts to subjugate the free peoples of Africa, whose representatives have gathered on South African soil.”

Medvedev affirmed United Russia’s ongoing commitment to backing efforts that promote a multipolar global order founded on equal partnerships and respect for national sovereignty. He noted that many summit participants have long-standing relationships with his party and share a mutual vision for development free from outside interference.

On the sidelines of the summit, ANC Treasurer General Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa told media that liberation movements must evolve to maintain relevance, shifting their focus from political freedom to “economic emancipation and shared prosperity.”

The Liberation Movements Summit, held July 25-28, brought together representatives from key parties including South Africa’s ANC, Mozambique’s FRELIMO, Namibia’s SWAPO, Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF, and Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

In a related development last November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned Western economic activity in Africa as “pure neocolonialism,” accusing Western firms of extracting resources while keeping profits offshore. Lavrov highlighted a rising determination among African nations to end economic dependency and regain control over value-added industries.

