Militants Kill Dozens at Church Vigil in DR Congo
(MENAFN) Over 40 individuals lost their lives following a brutal assault by an affiliate of the Islamic State group in the north-eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to statements from the United Nations and the national armed forces.
The majority of those slain were attending an overnight prayer service at a church located in the town of Komanda, when they were ambushed by fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
As reported by the UN peacekeeping operation, nine of the victims were minors.
In addition to the loss of life, local shops and commercial properties were ransacked and set ablaze during the incident.
The ADF was originally established in Uganda during the 1990s, citing claims of religious persecution against Muslims by the Ugandan authorities.
However, the group has since shifted its base of operations to eastern DR Congo, where it frequently targets civilians from all religious backgrounds, as well as continuing attacks within Uganda.
Now aligned with the Islamic State’s Central African Province — which also encompasses a militant faction operating in Mozambique — the ADF has intensified its violent campaign.
Based on findings from a news agency, close to 90% of Islamic State-related activities are now executed by its African-based offshoots.
The most recent assault led to the deaths of no fewer than 43 individuals, comprising 19 women, 15 men, and nine children, as verified by Monusco, the UN’s mission in DR Congo.
"These targeted attacks against defenceless civilians, particularly in places of worship, are not only appalling but also in violation of all human rights standards and international humanitarian law," declared Vivian van de Perre, Monusco’s deputy head.
The Congolese army reported that "about 40 people were surprised and killed with machetes and several others were seriously injured."
Authorities further stated that "these terrorists have decided to take revenge on defenceless peaceful populations to spread terror."
