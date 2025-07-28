HUDDLE HOUSE DISHES UP SOUTHERN COMFORT, ONE HASHBROWN CASSEROLE AT A TIME

Back by popular demand, Hashbrown Casseroles are available for a limited time

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's time to gather round the hashbrown! Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, is bringing back a hearty guest favorite for a limited time only! After hearing from guests who have been asking for their return, Huddle House aims to satisfy with these delicious offerings starting Tuesday, July 29.“Our guests were asking us to bring back Hashbrown Casseroles, and at Huddle House, we aim to satisfy,” said Stephanie Mattingly , VP of Marketing for Huddle House. "Whether guests are stopping by after school, gathering the crew for a pre-game bite, or just craving down-home comfort, these casseroles bring big flavor to every bite.”Huddle House is baking up limited-time Hashbrown Casseroles that are loaded with flavor. Dig into these four dishes:- Sausage & Bacon Hashbrown Casserole: This perfectly seasoned signature cheesy Hashbrown Casserole is topped with country sausage, farm fresh scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and sausage gravy. Served with a fluffy biscuit for only $8.99.- Southern Fried Chicken Hashbrown Casserole: The Huddle House signature cheesy Hashbrown Casserole boasts Southern flair and flavors with crispy fried chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, farm fresh scrambled eggs, and country gravy. Served with a fluffy biscuit for only $8.99.- Hashbrown Casserole All the Way: This dish offers a new twist on an old favorite. The signature hashbrown casserole is topped with a generous portion of sautéed onions, green peppers, diced ham, and tomatoes. Enjoy for just $5.99.- Hashbrown Casserole Side: Add a Hashbrown Casserole Side, the perfect combination of shredded potatoes, cheddar cheese, and chopped onions to any meal for just $3.49.In addition to bringing back Hashbrown Casseroles, Huddle House continues to bring value to the table with its $3.99 Sweet Cake Breakfast and $4.99 Classic Huddle Breakfast. The $3.99 Sweet Cake breakfast includes two thick and fluffy sweet cakes, crispy hashbrowns and two strips of Applewood smoked bacon. The $4.99 Classic Huddle Breakfast is the best value deal in town and comes with two farm-fresh eggs cooked to order, two pieces of crispy bacon, a side of hashbrowns, and wheat or white toast. Available all day long, these delicious and affordable options are perfect for breakfast lovers looking to enjoy satisfying meals without breaking the bank. Huddle House continues to deliver hearty comfort food that truly brings value to the table.These new limited-time offerings and Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in, carry out, or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery.Want more rewards for your good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up points to redeem for your favorite meals. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising, and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

