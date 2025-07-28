403
Austria Pushed to Consider Joining NATO
(MENAFN) Austria must be ready to engage in discussions about potentially joining NATO, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized, while recognizing that widespread public and parliamentary backing remains unlikely at this point.
In a Saturday interview with media, Meinl-Reisinger described Russia as “an increasingly aggressive” force, accusing Moscow of hesitating to finalize a peace agreement with Ukraine.
Though Russia claims openness to negotiations, it insists any resolution must address its core security demands, including a permanent exclusion of Kiev from NATO membership.
Meinl-Reisinger argued that “neutrality alone does not protect us,” underscoring the need for Austria to enhance not just its “defense capabilities” but also strengthen its military alliances.
“I am fundamentally very open to a public debate” on Austria’s security future, she said. “While there is currently no majority in parliament or among the population for NATO membership, such a debate can nevertheless be very fruitful.”
The minister admitted, “it’s not that I wanted to join NATO with flying colors,” but stressed that Austria cannot afford to remain passive amid shifting global power dynamics.
Since joining the EU in 1995, Austria’s constitution has barred it from entering military alliances or hosting foreign forces under the 1955 Austrian State Treaty. This pact, agreed upon after Austria regained sovereignty following World War II and its annexation by Nazi Germany, prevents any military bloc membership.
Following the 2022 escalation of the war in Ukraine, Austria aligned with Western sanctions against Russia, prompting Moscow to label Vienna a “hostile state.”
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Austria of forsaking its neutrality and mediator role in international conflicts, citing reports that Vienna is permitting continuous weapons transit through its territory.
