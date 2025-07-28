Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blistering Heatwave Grips Iraq

Blistering Heatwave Grips Iraq


2025-07-28 08:34:21
(MENAFN) An intense heatwave is gripping Iraq, pushing temperatures beyond 50 degrees Celsius across 13 provinces on Monday, according to a statement from the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.

The peak temperature hit 51 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, Wasit, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Meanwhile, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, Diyala, Karbala, Babil, Najaf, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna each recorded 50 degrees Celsius, the statement revealed.

Authorities strongly caution residents against prolonged sun exposure and outdoor labor during the hottest periods, highlighting dangers like fainting and heat exhaustion. They recommend staying hydrated and remaining indoors, especially during afternoon hours.

In response to the extreme conditions, several provinces adjusted their work schedules on Monday. Karbala’s provincial governor ordered a two-hour reduction in work hours for Monday and Tuesday, while the Dhi Qar provincial council declared Monday a public holiday.

Iraq frequently experiences blistering summers with temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius, often leading local governments to shorten workdays or declare holidays to protect public health.

MENAFN28072025000045017169ID1109851478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search