Blistering Heatwave Grips Iraq
(MENAFN) An intense heatwave is gripping Iraq, pushing temperatures beyond 50 degrees Celsius across 13 provinces on Monday, according to a statement from the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.
The peak temperature hit 51 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, Wasit, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Meanwhile, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, Diyala, Karbala, Babil, Najaf, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna each recorded 50 degrees Celsius, the statement revealed.
Authorities strongly caution residents against prolonged sun exposure and outdoor labor during the hottest periods, highlighting dangers like fainting and heat exhaustion. They recommend staying hydrated and remaining indoors, especially during afternoon hours.
In response to the extreme conditions, several provinces adjusted their work schedules on Monday. Karbala’s provincial governor ordered a two-hour reduction in work hours for Monday and Tuesday, while the Dhi Qar provincial council declared Monday a public holiday.
Iraq frequently experiences blistering summers with temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius, often leading local governments to shorten workdays or declare holidays to protect public health.
