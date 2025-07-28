403
US aide demands Russia, China to uphold international obligations
(MENAFN) During a UN Security Council session on the peaceful resolution of disputes, the US on Tuesday called on Russia and China to meet their international responsibilities—while notably avoiding any reference to Israel.
US Charge d’Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea highlighted recent US-led de-escalation efforts between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and India and Pakistan, crediting the Trump administration for playing a pivotal role in encouraging these outcomes.
Shea urged all UN member states involved in conflicts to follow these examples and strive to resolve disputes nonviolently.
Focusing on Ukraine, Shea called for a ceasefire and demanded that Russia stop targeting civilians and uphold its obligations under the UN Charter.
She also pressed China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling on the South China Sea under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and criticized dispute resolution mechanisms that exhibit bias against specific nations.
She emphasized that such international systems must respect state sovereignty and adhere to UN principles.
In contrast to other council members, Shea did not mention Israel or the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, despite the country's continued airstrikes and blockade. Her comments focused solely on Russia, China, and the broader call for compliance with international norms.
