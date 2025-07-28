403
Bus Crash in Cote d'Ivoire Claims 16 Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating road collision in northern Côte d'Ivoire early Sunday morning has resulted in 16 fatalities and left 51 others injured, according to a statement from the country’s Transport Ministry.
The incident occurred around 0600 GMT on the Katiola–Niakara highway when a public passenger bus, en route from San Pedro in the southwest to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, collided with a truck transporting a crane, the ministry confirmed.
"A provisional toll reports 16 fatalities and 51 injured individuals who were evacuated by emergency services to the Regional Hospital Center of Katiola, located about 398 kilometers from Abidjan," the statement read.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
