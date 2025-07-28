Legend Biotech To Host Investor Conference Call On Second Quarter 2025 Results
During the webcast and conference call, senior leaders will provide an overview of Legend Biotech's performance for the quarter.
Investors and other interested parties may join the live audio webcast of the call via this weblink .
A replay of the webcast and earnings news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech's website under the Events and Presentations section approximately two hours after the call concludes.
ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH
With over 2,600 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI's patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.
Learn more at , and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
...
PRESS CONTACT:
Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
...
