Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin commands FSB approval for ships entering Russian ports from abroad

2025-07-28 07:58:13
(MENAFN) On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree requiring Federal Security Service (FSB) approval for ships arriving in Russian ports from abroad.

The decree, posted on the government’s official portal, states that vessels coming from foreign ports can only enter Russian ports with permission from the port captain, which must be coordinated with an FSB official.

These new regulations took effect immediately upon the decree’s publication.

The decree did not specify any reasons for this change. Previously, the Transport Ministry set the rules for ships entering Russian ports, with special procedures already in place for vessels arriving near Russian naval bases, according to state news agency TASS.

