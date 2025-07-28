403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin commands FSB approval for ships entering Russian ports from abroad
(MENAFN) On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree requiring Federal Security Service (FSB) approval for ships arriving in Russian ports from abroad.
The decree, posted on the government’s official portal, states that vessels coming from foreign ports can only enter Russian ports with permission from the port captain, which must be coordinated with an FSB official.
These new regulations took effect immediately upon the decree’s publication.
The decree did not specify any reasons for this change. Previously, the Transport Ministry set the rules for ships entering Russian ports, with special procedures already in place for vessels arriving near Russian naval bases, according to state news agency TASS.
The decree, posted on the government’s official portal, states that vessels coming from foreign ports can only enter Russian ports with permission from the port captain, which must be coordinated with an FSB official.
These new regulations took effect immediately upon the decree’s publication.
The decree did not specify any reasons for this change. Previously, the Transport Ministry set the rules for ships entering Russian ports, with special procedures already in place for vessels arriving near Russian naval bases, according to state news agency TASS.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment