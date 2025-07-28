403
UK supports Trump’s new Ukraine weapons strategy
(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary John Healey announced on Monday that the UK fully supports US President Donald Trump’s new NATO initiative to speed up arms transfers to Ukraine. Speaking at the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, co-led with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Healey noted that 52 allies and partners have joined the effort, reflecting Ukraine’s ongoing inspiration amid the conflict with Russia.
Healey called this a “moment of maximum opportunity,” stressing the urgency as Ukraine faces intensified Russian missile and drone strikes. He highlighted that Trump’s policy sets a “50-day clock” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept peace terms or face severe economic sanctions.
“The UK backs this policy and will contribute fully to its success,” Healey said, urging members to intensify support in a 50-day effort to strengthen Ukraine’s military and compel Putin to the negotiating table.
The UK’s commitment builds on the €40 billion pledged at last month’s NATO summit. Healey shared battlefield updates revealing over one million Russian soldiers killed or wounded since the invasion began, including 240,000 casualties in 2025 alone. Despite heavy losses, he said Putin’s ambitions remain unyielding.
Healey reported that Britain has provided over £4.5 billion ($5.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine this year, its largest contribution to date, including £700 million for artillery, rockets, and defense missiles—with £150 million delivered recently. The UK has also sent nearly 50,000 drones since March, planning to increase drone supplies tenfold in 2024.
On air defense, Healey announced a UK-Germany joint agreement to supply critical air defense missiles to Ukraine. Additionally, the UK will contribute another £40 million to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package.
