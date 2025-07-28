403
Iran, E3 nation consent continuing nuclear discussions in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Iran and the three European nations—France, Germany, and Britain—known collectively as the E3, have agreed to restart nuclear negotiations on Friday in Istanbul, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.
Earlier, the parties had reached a preliminary agreement to resume talks next week, though specific details on timing and venue were not disclosed.
In discussions last Thursday, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, and the European Union stressed the importance of quickly returning to diplomatic efforts to revive the nuclear deal, warning they might activate the UN’s “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions if progress stalled.
Until recently, talks between Tehran and Washington were conducted through Omani intermediaries. However, these efforts were disrupted by an unexpected Israeli attack on Iran on June 13, which led to a 12-day conflict. The attack occurred just days before the planned sixth round of talks in Muscat.
Iran has accused the US of being complicit in the Israeli strike that killed Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In response, the US launched strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming to have destroyed them. A ceasefire took effect on June 24.
While the US and European countries insist Iran should never develop nuclear weapons, Tehran maintains its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
Following the talks with the E3 and the EU, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement is the reason new negotiations can only proceed if Washington is willing to seek a fair and balanced deal.
Araghchi also urged the EU and E3 to abandon outdated tactics of pressure and threats, including the “snapback” sanctions, which he said lack legal and moral justification.
