US Congress Gets Divided Over Releasing Epstein Files
(MENAFN) There is growing pressure within the US Congress to disclose sealed documents related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing internal divisions among Republicans as some lawmakers diverge from US President Donald Trump’s stance.
A report by a news agency on Sunday highlighted these tensions.
This push follows increased scrutiny surrounding Epstein's case, the disgraced financier accused of exploiting minors, who died while incarcerated in 2019.
Multiple reports have suggested that US Attorney General Pam Bondi notified Trump in May about the inclusion of his name, along with those of other influential figures, in the sealed records that the Justice Department has yet to release to the public.
Although Trump has dismissed the issue as a political “hoax,” some lawmakers from both parties continue to press for action, as detailed in the report.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna from California are spearheading the efforts to compel a vote in the House of Representatives on releasing the documents.
Both lawmakers expressed confidence on Sunday’s talk shows that the initiative has enough support to pass. “It will pass,” Khanna declared on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Massie, speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” warned that inaction could have political consequences for Republicans, stressing, “If we don’t act, voters may check out.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has voiced objections to the current approach, arguing that the proposed legislation fails to provide adequate protection for victims.
“We want the truth, but we must also safeguard innocent people,” he remarked during an NBC interview.
