French PM: EU-US Trade Agreement Dark Day For Europe
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 28 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Francois Bayrou described on Monday the new EU-US trade agreement on tariffs as a "dark day" for Europe, considering it an unacceptable submission.
In a post on the X platform, Bayrou said, "It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submission."
The EU and the US announced the conclusion of a trade agreement described as "the most important of its kind" in Scotland on Sunday, which stipulates the imposition of a 15 percent tariff on most European exports to the US, with the exception of specific sectors.
The agreement also includes a commitment by the EU to purchase USD 750 billion in American hydrocarbons, in addition to European transatlantic investments amounting to USD 600 billion.
This agreement is part of efforts to strengthen transatlantic economic relations, but it has sparked widespread controversy in European political and economic circles amid concerns about the potential impact on the economic sovereignty of EU countries. (end)
