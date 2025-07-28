EDEN Announces New Instant Quote Application, Helping HVAC Techs Generate More Replacement Leads From Service Calls

One-tap solution provides easy way to deliver pricing information to homeowners while incentivizing field technicians

SEATTLE, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN , a pioneering digital sales enablement platform in the home services industry, announces a new solution for HVAC field technicians to convert routine service calls into full unit replacements, ramping up lead generation and avoiding missed sales opportunities.

EDEN's new Instant Quote feature is available to technicians in two different ways-as a unique NFC card that techs can carry with them or as a mobile wallet QR code that techs can store on their Apple or Android devices. Both technologies work in much the same way, providing a straightforward, low-pressure way to provide replacement solutions to homeowners. Even when a system isn't due for immediate replacement, this approach helps build trust and plant the seed for future upgrades-allowing technicians to stay focused on service while still opening the door to future sales.

The EDEN Instant Quote experience is customized to match the HVAC company's colors, logos and other branding elements, ensuring a fully-professional customer-facing brand and message.

"What we're most excited about with the new Instant Quote technology is the introduction of individualized tracking," said Josh Koplin, co-founder of EDEN. "HVAC service companies will now be able to attribute replacements to specific technicians. When paired with compensation strategies, it can be a powerful way to incentivize field techs to share upfront pricing information with homeowners."

"We think of this as a new channel for lead generation-an easy, transparent way for technicians to introduce conversations about new systems and pricing, and to support a better homeowner experience," Koplin added.

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors across the home services industry with innovative technology that helps them grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement platform that enables contractors to streamline their sales, increase close rates, and promote high-efficiency systems. EDEN supports both contractor success and sustainability, benefiting homeowners and the environment alike. For more information, visit .

