Putin envoy states UK could ‘easily’ betray US
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom would not hesitate to sabotage any improvement in US-Russia relations, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday.
Nikolay Patrushev, a longtime national security figure and key Kremlin adviser, accused the UK of being willing to orchestrate a “false flag” operation to disrupt potential efforts by US President Donald Trump to resolve the Ukraine conflict and improve ties with Moscow.
“London wouldn’t think twice about betraying Washington if it served their interests,” Patrushev told RIA Novosti, adding that he believes White House officials are fully aware of the nature of their so-called ally.
His remarks follow recent claims by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which alleged that British intelligence had been involved in covert Ukrainian operations. The SVR claimed that the UK obtained Soviet- and Russian-made torpedoes, possibly to stage a fake attack on a U.S. naval ship in the Baltic Sea.
Since Trump’s return to the presidency in January, and the exit of President Joe Biden’s administration, Moscow has increasingly blamed the UK for prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Russian officials argue that Britain is actively working to block reconciliation between the U.S. and Russia, using its strong support for Ukraine as a geopolitical tool.
The Kremlin views the war in Ukraine as a NATO-orchestrated proxy conflict aimed at weakening Russia, with Ukraine paying the price.
Reports from outlets such as The New York Times and The Times of London have confirmed that both U.S. and UK officials have played a more direct role in shaping Ukraine’s military strategy than has been publicly disclosed.
