Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin envoy states UK could ‘easily’ betray US

Putin envoy states UK could ‘easily’ betray US


2025-07-28 06:16:36
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom would not hesitate to sabotage any improvement in US-Russia relations, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday.

Nikolay Patrushev, a longtime national security figure and key Kremlin adviser, accused the UK of being willing to orchestrate a “false flag” operation to disrupt potential efforts by US President Donald Trump to resolve the Ukraine conflict and improve ties with Moscow.

“London wouldn’t think twice about betraying Washington if it served their interests,” Patrushev told RIA Novosti, adding that he believes White House officials are fully aware of the nature of their so-called ally.

His remarks follow recent claims by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which alleged that British intelligence had been involved in covert Ukrainian operations. The SVR claimed that the UK obtained Soviet- and Russian-made torpedoes, possibly to stage a fake attack on a U.S. naval ship in the Baltic Sea.

Since Trump’s return to the presidency in January, and the exit of President Joe Biden’s administration, Moscow has increasingly blamed the UK for prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Russian officials argue that Britain is actively working to block reconciliation between the U.S. and Russia, using its strong support for Ukraine as a geopolitical tool.

The Kremlin views the war in Ukraine as a NATO-orchestrated proxy conflict aimed at weakening Russia, with Ukraine paying the price.

Reports from outlets such as The New York Times and The Times of London have confirmed that both U.S. and UK officials have played a more direct role in shaping Ukraine’s military strategy than has been publicly disclosed.

MENAFN28072025000045015687ID1109850738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search