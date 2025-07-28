Rajnath Singh's Top 10 Quotes From Operation Sindoor Debate: From Sudarshan Chakra To Trump's Claim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (July 28) delivered a fiery and poetic address in the Lok Sabha, defending the recently concluded Operation Sindoor.

Here are the top 10 standout quotes from his powerful speech:

“If we know how to make efforts for peace, we also know how to speak and explain in the language that the vicious understand.”

“Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan... But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we adopted a different path to establish peace. The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear - talks and terror cannot go together.”

“Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down... They have not asked how many enemy aircraft our Armed Forces shot down? If you must ask, ask this - were any of our brave soldiers harmed? The answer is no.”

“India paused its action because the pre-decided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong.”

“Soon after the Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision nine terrorist infrastructure sites, targeting over 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers.”

“I salute those soldiers who have sacrificed everything for the integrity of India. This was not just a military operation, but a decisive demonstration against terrorism.”

“We have learnt from Lord Krishna that in the end, one needs to pick the Sudarshan Chakra to protect 'dharma'. We saw the 2006 Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks - and now we have said enough is enough, and picked the Sudarshan Chakra.”

“Yeh sindoor ki rani, shaurya ki kahani hai, Bharat ke mastak par veerta ki nishani hai.”

(“This sindoor is a story of courage, a symbol of bravery on India's forehead.”)

"In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever.”

“We had many options, but we chose the one that caused maximum damage to terrorist camps while avoiding harm to innocent civilians in Pakistan.”