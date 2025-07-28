Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WAFA: Latest Attacks On Gaza Leave 41 Martyrs


2025-07-28 06:08:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 28 (KUNA) -- Latest Israeli occupation offensives on Gaza Strip killed 41 Palestinians as authorities feared looming death for thousands of residents particularly babies because of food scarcity and malnutrition.
The official Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) said among the new batch of the martyrs were eight ones who lost their lives in attacks while waiting their turn outside food distribution centers in Gaza.
A baby named Mohammad Adas died at Al-Shifaa Hospital due to severe malnutrition and lack of milk, Wafa said citing sources at the hospital, adding that the hunger toll in the strip climbed to 134 mortalities, 88 of whom were babies.
The Palestinian Government Press Office said thousands of children in Gaza might die due to lack of milk and the continuing Israeli occupation siege of the region.
Up to 40,000 babies are "threatened with slow death as a result of the suffocating blockade," the office said in a statement.
Some insufficient aid supplies have been sent into the enclave via Rafah crossing.
However, Palestinian authorities affirm that these supplies are much shorter than the actual nutritional needs for the estimated two million Gazans. (end)
