SBGS Spokesman Demchenko Explains How Kindrativka Liberation Shapes Sumy Region Security

"This allows the units located to the left and right of this direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counteroffensive actions and liberated this settlement, to hold their positions more effectively. And I can note that the number of attacks, for example, in recent times, in this operational zone on the positions of the State Border Service units has decreased somewhat. Such activity, as it was at the beginning of the actions that the enemy began within the Sumy region, is no longer taking place," Demchenko said.

According to him, defensive and counteroffensive actions prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

"This is clearly visible in the Yunakivka and Khotyn communities, where the enemy continues to try to advance deeper into the Sumy region, but all components of the Defense Forces, units of the Armed Forces, and units of the State Border Service are doing everything possible to completely stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing," Demchenko assured.

He added that the enemy has not been using armored vehicles recently, either because of their insufficient number or because they are being saved for further actions.

When asked whether it is realistic to counter enemy FPV drones in border communities, Demchenko said that it is extremely difficult.

“The enemy has increased the use of drones for its terrorist activities, because it strikes not only the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but also attacks the civilian population in the border area, using both drones and artillery or even aviation, from which it drops guided aerial bombs or strikes with unguided aviation missiles,” he explained.

