E-File 941 Forms Now With Ezaccounting -- July Deadline Ahead!

Learn how to efile 941 via ez Accounting in just a few simple steps.

For e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms, clients will purchase the efile service from . For these filings, the charge is determined by each form sent starting at $5.95 but rapidly decreasing in cost. Consumers can monitor their submissions on the submissions page . Here you will see the status of your submissions and any possible errors that may have occurred.

Potential clients are warmly invited to download and explore ezAccounting software with a free, no-obligation 30-day trial. This risk-free opportunity allows businesses to experience firsthand how ezAccounting can simplify payroll processing, manage expenses, generate reports, and streamline overall business operations-all before committing to a purchase. Whether you're looking to bring payroll in-house, track profits and expenses, or handle tax form preparation with ease, ezAccounting is designed with small to midsize businesses in mind. To get started, simply visit our website and take the first step toward a more efficient and cost-effective business solution.

" With the 2025 ezAccounting software and its e-file add-on, filing 940 and 941 forms is quicker, easier, and worry-free," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.

ezACH Direct Deposit Software

Deposit the funds for payroll, employee expense reimbursement, pay vendors, pay government taxes, and collect payments from customers.

ezW2Correction Software

2024 version is available to SMBs to process W2C & W3C with printing & e-filing options for years 2015 thru 2024 for one flat rate, and is SSA approved .

For over two decades, Halfpricesoft has been a trusted partner to thousands of U.S. businesses, delivering powerful and affordable software solutions designed to simplify everyday operations. From online and desktop payroll tools to employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W2, 1099, 1095 ACA, and ezACH direct deposit software-Halfpricesoft offers everything small business owners need to stay compliant, save time, and run more efficiently. Whether you're managing payroll in-house or streamlining tax reporting, our easy-to-use software is built to help you take control and grow with confidence.

