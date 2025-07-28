403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WWF Applauds China’s Urban Wetland Integration
(MENAFN) China’s pioneering integration of wetlands within urban environments offers a powerful example for sustainable city planning, according to a senior official from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Speaking with media during the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Christine Colvin, WWF’s freshwater policy lead, praised the recognition of nine Chinese cities as International Wetland Cities at the summit.
"They (Chinese) are leading the way in terms of sponge cities and making cities permeable again," Colvin remarked, highlighting that urban growth must not sacrifice wetlands, which play a critical role in climate adaptation efforts.
She underscored the necessity of nature-based approaches that incorporate wetlands into city planning, explaining how China is setting an example for local governments and mayors worldwide on reintroducing natural elements into urban landscapes. This approach fosters permeability and restores the natural water cycle.
Colvin predicted that such urban models will define the cities of the future—offering greater climate resilience and enhanced water security.
She also cautioned that ongoing wetland degradation and ecosystem collapse threaten essential resources like food supply, water availability, and overall climate stability.
"This COP is really important in terms of setting goals for the next period, for the next decade, and the strategic plan for the contracting parties to Ramsar," she said. "It prioritises cooperation, international cooperation."
The COP15 conference, which commenced last Thursday and will continue until July 31, focuses on the theme "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future." It gathers government officials committed to reinforcing global wetland conservation efforts and emphasizing wetlands' crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, ecological health, and climate resilience.
Speaking with media during the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Christine Colvin, WWF’s freshwater policy lead, praised the recognition of nine Chinese cities as International Wetland Cities at the summit.
"They (Chinese) are leading the way in terms of sponge cities and making cities permeable again," Colvin remarked, highlighting that urban growth must not sacrifice wetlands, which play a critical role in climate adaptation efforts.
She underscored the necessity of nature-based approaches that incorporate wetlands into city planning, explaining how China is setting an example for local governments and mayors worldwide on reintroducing natural elements into urban landscapes. This approach fosters permeability and restores the natural water cycle.
Colvin predicted that such urban models will define the cities of the future—offering greater climate resilience and enhanced water security.
She also cautioned that ongoing wetland degradation and ecosystem collapse threaten essential resources like food supply, water availability, and overall climate stability.
"This COP is really important in terms of setting goals for the next period, for the next decade, and the strategic plan for the contracting parties to Ramsar," she said. "It prioritises cooperation, international cooperation."
The COP15 conference, which commenced last Thursday and will continue until July 31, focuses on the theme "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future." It gathers government officials committed to reinforcing global wetland conservation efforts and emphasizing wetlands' crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, ecological health, and climate resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment