The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Celebrates Media Excellence In Banjul: Twelve Journalists Honoured At The 2025 Award Of Excellence Across West Africa

In a landmark tribute to journalistic excellence, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hosted the inaugural edition of the ECOWAS Award of Excellence for Journalists on 25 July 2025 in Banjul, The Gambia. The prestigious ceremony brought together leading media professionals, government officials, and regional stakeholders to honour twelve exceptional journalists whose work advances peace, democracy, and regional integration, in alignment with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The award ceremony was held as part of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary and forms a core element of its commitment to strengthening governance, accountability, and citizen engagement through a vibrant and ethical media landscape. From investigative reporting to digital storytelling, the awardees were recognised for their outstanding contributions to building public trust and amplifying community voices across West Africa.

In her welcome remarks, H.E. Miatta Lily French, ECOWAS Resident Representative in The Gambia, praised the laureates for their originality, courage, and determination:

“As we celebrate 50 years of ECOWAS, we honour the journalists who are narrating our transformation-your words carry the voice of our people and the vision of our future.”

Delivering a special message on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Hon. Abdoul Kolley, Director of Cabinet, reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to media as a pillar of democratic resilience and participatory development:

“In the framework of Vision 2050 and the 4×4 Strategic Objectives, ECOWAS continues to count on media professionals as indispensable partners in promoting inclusive, informed, and peaceful societies.”

Speaking on behalf of the Government of The Gambia, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting, commended the regional effort and emphasized the importance of collaboration between national and regional institutions:

“This award is more than a recognition-it is a collective declaration of our belief in ethical journalism as a force for good and an engine of integration.”

The awards ceremony featured vibrant performances by the Gambia Art Troupe and the official announcement of laureates in four categories: Broadcast Television, Broadcast Radio, Print Media, and Online Media. Each category honoured a Winner, a First Runner-Up, and a Second Runner-Up.

The selection process, led by a seven-member independent jury chaired by Mr. Abdoulie Gassama, underscored transparency and merit-based recognition. The emotional testimonies of the awardees highlighted the challenges and triumphs of journalism in the region.

Twelve journalists from across West Africa were honoured in four competitive categories - Television, Radio, Print, and Online. In the Television category, Benin's Yewoueda Djotan took home the top prize, followed by Nigeria's Marcelina Ozekhore. For Radio, the award went to The Gambia's Sankuleh Janko, with Ernest Agbotan and Serge Fanou from Benin, and Tiago Seide from Guinea-Bissau, all recognised in the third position.

In the Print category, Nigeria's Paul Egime emerged as the winner, followed by compatriot Solomon Odeniyi and Senegal's Oumar Ndiaye. Finally, the Online category celebrated Nigeria's Emmanuel Onwuka Ukpo as winner, with Kodjo Simon Akpagana of Togo and Nigeria's Enoch Nyayiti Raymond taking second and third place respectively. With five of the twelve awards, Nigeria stood out as the most represented country among this year's laureates.

A symbolic Signature Wall Ceremony concluded the evening, where dignitaries and media representatives pledged to uphold media ethics and information integrity across the ECOWAS region. Development partners, particularly from Germany, expressed strong support for this new initiative as part of broader efforts to promote regional stability and democratic culture.

The ECOWAS Excellence Awards for Journalists were established to celebrate media professionals whose work fosters informed citizenship, strengthens accountability, and reflects the shared aspirations of the region. This initiative reinforces the ECOWAS Vision 2050 objective of building“an ECOWAS of the People,” where peace, integration, and prosperity are communicated with integrity, courage, and truth.

