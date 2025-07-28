Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Peru

2025-07-28 05:06:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, Trend reports.

''Dear Madam President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Peru – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will continue to develop and expand in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, in line with the will of our peoples.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Peru,'' the letter reads.

