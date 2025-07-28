Tourist Footfall Dipped In J & K Post Pahalgam Attack: Centre

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Centre on Monday said that while tourist arrivals to Jammu and Kashmir have declined in post Pahalgam terror attack, no assessment has been made so far on the economic impact of the incident on tourism-dependent stakeholders in the region.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that tourist data is provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, and the Ministry relies on their figures for assessments.

He said that the number of domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and foreign tourist visits (FTVs) in Jammu and Kashmir has been rising steadily over the past five years, except during the pandemic period.“However, figures for the current year show a decline when compared to the previous year”.

Quoting the data provided by the tourism department, he said, 2.35 crore domestic tourists and 65,452 foreign tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.“In the first six months of 2025, the region has received 95.9 lakh domestic tourists and 19,570 foreign tourists”.

He said no study or formal assessment has been conducted to measure the business losses or economic impact caused by the decline in footfall following the attack in Pahalgam.

In response to a query on government measures to restore confidence and promote tourism in the region, the minister listed a number of schemes and initiatives being implemented across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the ministry provides financial assistance to state governments and Union Territory administrations for development of tourism infrastructure through schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive), and Assistance to Central Agencies.

He added promotional campaigns such as 'Dekho Apna Desh', 'Chalo India', and events like International Tourism Mart and Bharat Parv are used to boost tourism in domestic and international markets.

The minister also said the ministry has launched the Incredible India Content Hub and uses various digital platforms, including social media and its official website, to promote tourism destinations across India.

He also said the government is promoting thematic tourism including wellness, culinary, rural, and eco-tourism, and is focusing on skill development initiatives like the Incredible India Tourist Facilitator and Paryatan Mitra programmes. (KNO)