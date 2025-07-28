Data And Analytics Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 Featuring Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Salesforce, Snowflake, Oracle, SAS Institute, Google, And Amazon Web Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data and Analytics (2025): Global Outlook Report" report has been added tooffering.The global data and analytics market size was valued at $114.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the data and analytics market. The report outlines the evolution of data and analytics, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the data and analytics market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

Published annually, the global data and analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key data and analytics market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the data and analytics landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global data and analytics market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the data and analytics market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the data and analytics market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of data and analytics market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of data and analytics. The overview of top ICT vendors in the data and analytics market.

Key Highlights



The data and analytics market is driven by digitization, advanced computing resources, the rise of big data tools, regulatory demands, external data monetization, cloud adoption, and the need for real-time analytics. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic and rapidly evolving market landscape.

According to the analyst, data and analytics would see majority share of its revenue come from data and content management segment over the forecast period. Revenue from data and content management reached $50.7 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $84.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for data and analytics, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $41.9 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $67.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the data and analytics market. It helps the reader to understand the data and analytics market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the data and analytics market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the data and analytics market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of data and analytics vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot Appendix

Competitive Landscape



Microsoft

IBM

Accenture

Salesforce

Snowflake

Oracle

SAS Institute

Google Amazon Web Services

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900