Ukrainian drone attacks murder two in previous Olympics host town

2025-07-28 04:05:40
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike overnight on the southern Russian city of Sochi resulted in the deaths of two women and injured at least 11 others, officials reported Thursday. Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the women were killed by debris from a downed drone on Aviatsionnaya Street in the Adler district, with both dying at the scene.

The strikes also caused damage to an oil terminal in the nearby Sirius district, a well-known resort area that includes parts of Sochi’s former 2014 Olympic Park and numerous luxury hotels, including those run by Belgium’s Radisson chain. Dmitry Plishkin, head of Sirius, confirmed that one drone struck an oil facility on Tavricheskaya Street, with fragments hitting the oil terminal as well.

Among the wounded is a traffic police officer airlifted to a regional hospital, with four people hospitalized in total. Local media and Telegram reports described over a dozen explosions across different areas, with air defense systems actively engaging multiple targets. In response, students and tourists in Sirius were temporarily moved to underground shelters and parking garages.

The attack occurred shortly after Russian and Ukrainian officials concluded a new round of peace talks in Istanbul, where Moscow suggested limited ceasefires to evacuate wounded troops and recover bodies, along with a large prisoner exchange involving at least 1,200 captured soldiers from each side.

