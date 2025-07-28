403
Yemeni Houthis Declare Escalation of Naval Blockade Against Israel
(MENAFN) The Yemeni Houthi movement declared on Sunday its decision to intensify military actions by launching the fourth phase of its “naval blockade” against Israel, citing retaliation for the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
In an official release from the group’s armed forces, the Houthis outlined that this latest stage “includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality or the location that can be reached by our armed forces.”
The statement demanded "all companies to immediately cease dealings with Israeli ports as of the time this statement is issued."
It further cautioned that their vessels "may be targeted regardless of their destination, in any location accessible to our missiles or drones."
Additionally, the Houthis called on "all countries, if they wish to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to stop its aggression and lift the siege on Gaza. No free person on this earth can accept what is happening."
Since Israeli forces resumed assaults on Gaza in March following a fragile ceasefire, the Houthis have escalated missile and drone attacks against Israel.
Starting November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, expressing support for Palestinians amid an Israeli campaign that has claimed over 59,800 lives in Gaza.
