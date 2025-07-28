403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary lists main reason behind ‘bad relations’ with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has pointed to Ukraine’s treatment of ethnic Hungarians as the main cause of ongoing tensions between the two countries. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary’s issues with Ukraine predate the current conflict with Russia.
“Our poor bilateral relations have nothing to do with the war,” he said. “The tension began around a decade ago when the Ukrainian government started infringing on the rights of national minorities.”
An estimated 100,000 to 150,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Region. Over the past ten years, Kiev has implemented laws that restrict the use of minority languages in schools and public institutions—moves Budapest considers discriminatory.
Szijjarto expressed hope that Ukraine will eventually be governed by leaders who respect minority rights and restore protections for ethnic Hungarians.
Hungarian officials have also condemned the forced conscription of ethnic Hungarians into the Ukrainian military, citing instances of violence by recruitment officers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently held Ukraine responsible for the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a 45-year-old Hungarian draftee. While the Ukrainian military claimed Sebestyen died of natural causes and showed no signs of abuse, Hungary has called for EU sanctions against three Ukrainian mobilization officials.
Earlier this year, a Hungarian church in Zakarpattia was also targeted in an arson attack, drawing further condemnation from Budapest.
Orban has opposed Ukraine’s accession to both NATO and the EU, warning it could escalate the war with Russia. He has also refused to supply weapons to Kiev and continues to push for a negotiated peace.
Ukraine denies allegations of ethnic discrimination but has insisted that closer cooperation with Hungary—including a formal treaty—won’t be possible unless Budapest supports its NATO membership ambitions.
“Our poor bilateral relations have nothing to do with the war,” he said. “The tension began around a decade ago when the Ukrainian government started infringing on the rights of national minorities.”
An estimated 100,000 to 150,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Region. Over the past ten years, Kiev has implemented laws that restrict the use of minority languages in schools and public institutions—moves Budapest considers discriminatory.
Szijjarto expressed hope that Ukraine will eventually be governed by leaders who respect minority rights and restore protections for ethnic Hungarians.
Hungarian officials have also condemned the forced conscription of ethnic Hungarians into the Ukrainian military, citing instances of violence by recruitment officers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently held Ukraine responsible for the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a 45-year-old Hungarian draftee. While the Ukrainian military claimed Sebestyen died of natural causes and showed no signs of abuse, Hungary has called for EU sanctions against three Ukrainian mobilization officials.
Earlier this year, a Hungarian church in Zakarpattia was also targeted in an arson attack, drawing further condemnation from Budapest.
Orban has opposed Ukraine’s accession to both NATO and the EU, warning it could escalate the war with Russia. He has also refused to supply weapons to Kiev and continues to push for a negotiated peace.
Ukraine denies allegations of ethnic discrimination but has insisted that closer cooperation with Hungary—including a formal treaty—won’t be possible unless Budapest supports its NATO membership ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment