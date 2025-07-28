Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nigeria Reports Five Fatalities, 55 Injuries in Floods

2025-07-28 02:33:42
(MENAFN) Heavy rains unleashed severe flooding in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa State on Sunday, resulting in at least five fatalities and leaving 55 people injured, officials confirmed.

Ladan Ayuba, the head of operations at the National Emergency Management Agency in Yola, the state capital, reported that the intense overnight downpour submerged homes and critical infrastructure across parts of the city, compelling residents to evacuate.

Rescue teams utilized wooden boats to reach those trapped by rising waters, many of whom have since taken shelter in makeshift camps, Ayuba added.

Flooding is a common hazard during Nigeria’s rainy season, which starts in March and intensifies around mid-May, especially in the northern regions.

Climate experts attribute the escalating frequency and severity of these floods to climate change, highlighting the growing incidence of erratic, heavy rainfall that overwhelms drainage systems and the natural ability of the land to absorb water.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency issued a new flood warning covering Adamawa, 27 additional states, and the Federal Capital Territory, cautioning about the risk of widespread flooding through August 5.

According to the agency, more than 739 communities across 162 local government areas are at risk of being affected in the coming days.

