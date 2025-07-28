403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigeria Reports Five Fatalities, 55 Injuries in Floods
(MENAFN) Heavy rains unleashed severe flooding in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa State on Sunday, resulting in at least five fatalities and leaving 55 people injured, officials confirmed.
Ladan Ayuba, the head of operations at the National Emergency Management Agency in Yola, the state capital, reported that the intense overnight downpour submerged homes and critical infrastructure across parts of the city, compelling residents to evacuate.
Rescue teams utilized wooden boats to reach those trapped by rising waters, many of whom have since taken shelter in makeshift camps, Ayuba added.
Flooding is a common hazard during Nigeria’s rainy season, which starts in March and intensifies around mid-May, especially in the northern regions.
Climate experts attribute the escalating frequency and severity of these floods to climate change, highlighting the growing incidence of erratic, heavy rainfall that overwhelms drainage systems and the natural ability of the land to absorb water.
On Tuesday, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency issued a new flood warning covering Adamawa, 27 additional states, and the Federal Capital Territory, cautioning about the risk of widespread flooding through August 5.
According to the agency, more than 739 communities across 162 local government areas are at risk of being affected in the coming days.
Ladan Ayuba, the head of operations at the National Emergency Management Agency in Yola, the state capital, reported that the intense overnight downpour submerged homes and critical infrastructure across parts of the city, compelling residents to evacuate.
Rescue teams utilized wooden boats to reach those trapped by rising waters, many of whom have since taken shelter in makeshift camps, Ayuba added.
Flooding is a common hazard during Nigeria’s rainy season, which starts in March and intensifies around mid-May, especially in the northern regions.
Climate experts attribute the escalating frequency and severity of these floods to climate change, highlighting the growing incidence of erratic, heavy rainfall that overwhelms drainage systems and the natural ability of the land to absorb water.
On Tuesday, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency issued a new flood warning covering Adamawa, 27 additional states, and the Federal Capital Territory, cautioning about the risk of widespread flooding through August 5.
According to the agency, more than 739 communities across 162 local government areas are at risk of being affected in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment