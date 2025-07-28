Cambodia Postpones High School Exit Exam Due To Border Clashes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has decided to postpone a Grade 12 annual exam across the country due to the ongoing border conflict with Thailand, Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said on Sunday.

"The high school graduation exam, originally scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be postponed to Aug. 28 and 29," he said on social media.

He urged exam-takers in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces, where armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers occurred, not to worry about the exam as the education ministry clearly understood the situation.

Naron said candidates, who have fled their homes for safe areas in other provinces will be eligible to sit for exam in those provinces.

According to the education ministry, some 600 schools in five border provinces have been closed so far, affecting 150,000 students and more than 6,000 teachers.

The border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered the fourth day on Sunday.

More than 100 people have been killed or injured on both sides, and over 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.

Each side of the two sides has accused the other of violating the international law and opening fire first.