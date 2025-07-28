Russian Army Loses About Thousand Soldiers In Ukraine In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

As of July 25, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,061 (+4) enemy tanks, 23,064 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 30,826 (+4) artillery systems, 1,450 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 (+0) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 48,393 (+235) tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,546 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 56,596 (+103) vehicles and tankers, and 3,935 (+0) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian Defence Forces units have liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy Region from Russian invaders.