Crowded Schedule Heading Into Long Weekend In Canada

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday U.S. Featured Earnings Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) (Q2) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) (Q2) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.92 in the prior-year quarter. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) (Q2) EPS of $1.22 compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter. CANADA Featured Earnings Celestica Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.66 in the prior-year quarter. Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. New Gold Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 10 cents. compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter. TFI International Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.23, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Topaz Energy Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of eight cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Western Energy Services Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to gain of eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Tuesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (June) Advanced retail inventories (June)

Advanced wholesale inventories (June)

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) (May)

Consumer confidence (July)

Job openings (June)

Featured Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) (Q3) EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) (Q2) EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) (Q2) EPS of $4.94, compared to $6.80 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Featured Earnings

Air Canada (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 71 cents, compared to loss of 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 67 cents, compared to loss of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

First National Financial Corporation (T)( Q2) EPS of 91 cents, compared to 79 cents in the prior-year quarter.

George Weston Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of $3.36, compared to $2.58 in the prior-year quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of $3.93, compared to $4.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) (Q2) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (July)

GDP (Q2)

Pending Home Sales (June)

FOMC interest-rate decision

Featured Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q4) EPS of $3.35, compared to $2.95 in the prior-year quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (Q2) EPS of $5.78 compared to $5.16 in the prior-year quarter.

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) (Q2) EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement (June) Last time, the central bank held its key benchmark rate at 2.75%, citing the need to probe the effects of U.S. trade policy, but said another cut might be necessary if the economy weakened in the face of tariffs.

Featured Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.40 compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 94 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CGI Inc. (T.A) (Q3) EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.12in the prior-year quarter.

Exco Technologies Limited (T) (Q3) EPS of 18 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) (Q2) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (July 26)

Personal Income (June)

Personal Spending (June)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q2) EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q2) EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) (Q2) EPS of $4.05, compared to $3.59 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (May) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-was little changed in April (-6,200), following two consecutive declines in February and March.

GDP (May) Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in April, driven in large part by declines in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors.

Featured Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 12 cents, compared to loss of 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 65 cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ATCO Ltd. (T.X) (Q2) EPS of 89 cents, compared to $1.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of three cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q2) EPS of $1.09 compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (July)

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (July)

ISM manufacturing (July)

Construction spending (June)

Consumer sentiment (final) (July)

Auto sales (July)

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) (Q2) EPS of $1.49, compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) (Q2) EPS of $1.67, compared to $2.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Linde PLC (NASDAQ: LIN) (Q2) EPS of $4.03, compared to $3.85 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Markit Global Manufacturing PMI (July) The index fell to 45.6 in June from 46.1 in the previous month, still pointing to a fifth successive deterioration in factory activity, pressured by the steepest contraction in output for over five years and another sharp decline in new orders.

Featured Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Algoma Central Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 57 cents, compared to loss of 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 58 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.57, compared to $2.52 in the prior-year quarter.

Magna International Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

TELUS Corporation (T.T) (Q2) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.