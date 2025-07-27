What Should Investors Expect From Meta's Second Quarter Earnings Results?

(MENAFN- DailyFX (IG)) Business segments face mixed prospects amid heavy investment Meta's $180+ billion ad business remains the cash machine funding everything else. Digital advertising continues as the profit engine With AI-powered ad tools showing promise through 30% adoption driving a 5% boost in Reels conversions, revenue per user hit $49.63 (+11.28% year-on-year), proving Meta can still squeeze more from its user base. However, concerns persist as ad load approaches limits across Instagram and Facebook. Average revenue per user (ARPU) growth increasingly relies on pricing power rather than volume, while Asia-Pacific disappointed in Q1 ($8.22 billion versus $8.42 billion expected) as Chinese exporters pulled back amid tariff fears. AI strategy Meta's AI strategy faces expensive reality as the company defies Silicon Valley orthodoxy. While competitors guard their models, Meta gives away Llama for free, betting on ecosystem dominance. The $60-70 billion 2025 capital expenditure (CapEx) plan shows serious commitment, with revenue per customer already jumping to $49.63 (+11.28% year-on-year), proving AI can enhance monetisation. Reality Labs Reality Labs continues burning cash with no end in sight, consuming $4 billion quarterly with no profitability visible. Critics see Mark Zuckerberg's expensive hobby, but context matters. With $96 billion in operating cash flow, Meta can afford big bets. The metaverse vision has evolved beyond virtual reality (VR) headsets to owning the next computing platform, augmented reality (AR) glasses, neural interfaces, or something unimaginable. WhatsApp WhatsApp represents significant untapped potential after 11 years and $19 billion in investment. Meta is finally monetising WhatsApp, and the opportunity is staggering. Currently generating just $1-2 billion annually from three billion users, Wolfe Research projects a $30-40 billion revenue opportunity from business messaging alone. Five key factors for 30 July Beyond headline numbers, five factors will determine Meta's post-earnings trajectory:



AI return on investment (ROI) metrics: concrete examples beyond 'engagement is up'

Q3 guidance tone: expected decline needs context

Reality Labs discipline: signs of cost control or strategic focus

Geographic mix: Asia-Pacific recovery after Q1 disappointment WhatsApp monetisation timeline: clear revenue targets and implementation Wall Street sentiment reaches extreme levels Wall Street loves Meta, perhaps too much. The numbers show consensus optimism meeting valuation reality. According to current data, 63 of 71 analysts say 'Buy' or 'Strong buy', with just one lonely sell rating. Such unanimity sometimes precedes disappointment. Meta buy/sell indicators Source: Refinitiv Source: Refinitiv Meta scores a perfect TipRanks Smart Score of '10 Outperform' - the highest possible rating across all metrics (as of 21 July 2025). The concern: average price target of $732.63 implies just 2% upside. When everyone's bullish and there's no room to run, perfection becomes the minimum acceptable outcome. TipRanks Smart Score Source: TipRanks Valuation comparison with tech peers Meta's premium valuation becomes clearer when compared to peers. Among tech giants, the company offers a compelling balance of growth and value. The takeaway: Meta offers a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio than Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix, with stronger EPS growth than Apple and Alphabet. Its return on equity (ROE) is among the highest, and debt levels remain low, making it one of the most financially efficient names in the group. Key peer comparison (as of 21 July 2025)

P/E (LTM) EPS Growth ROE Debt/Equity Meta 27.60 17.66% 37.57% 15.58% Alphabet 20.14 15.95% 33.80% 4.04% Apple 29.44 2.74% 174.62% 146.99% Microsoft 38.87 14.48% 37.13% 25.50% Amazon 36.78 7.21% 24.29% 24.92% Netflix 59.62 45.33% 38.43% 62.50%

Meta technical analysis

Key levels to watch:



Resistance: $720-725 (channel re-entry), $745-750 (previous highs) Support: $700 (broken channel), $680 (next major), $650 (critical support)

The channel breakdown changes the technical picture. Meta needs to reclaim $720+ to negate the bearish signal and re-enter the ascending channel. A strong earnings beat could spark this recovery towards $750. However, disappointment would likely accelerate the breakdown with local support at $680.

Volume remains light during this breakdown, suggesting either a false break or market waiting for earnings confirmation. Relative strength index (RSI) stays neutral, providing room for a sharp move in either direction.

Meta daily chart Source: IG Investment outlook balances growth and risk

Meta faces a fundamental tension: aggressive investment in technologies while maintaining the profitability that justifies a $1.8 trillion valuation.

The bull case sees a company successfully managing multiple transformations: AI enhancement, WhatsApp monetisation, and metaverse development, while printing money.

The bear case worries about peak margins, slowing growth, and massive bets that may never pay off. At 26 times forward earnings, there's little room for error.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .

Ready to open an IG account?

Start your trading journey now

Create live account Create demo account

Chapters

Earnings expectations and recent performanceBusiness segments face mixed prospectsWall Street sentimentValuation comparison with tech peersMeta technical analysisInvestment outlook balances growth and risk