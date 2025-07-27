What Should Investors Expect From Meta's Second Quarter Earnings Results?
|P/E (LTM)
|EPS Growth
|ROE
|Debt/Equity
|Meta
|27.60
|17.66%
|37.57%
|15.58%
|Alphabet
|20.14
|15.95%
|33.80%
|4.04%
|Apple
|29.44
|2.74%
|174.62%
|146.99%
|Microsoft
|38.87
|14.48%
|37.13%
|25.50%
|Amazon
|36.78
|7.21%
|24.29%
|24.92%
|Netflix
|59.62
|45.33%
|38.43%
|62.50%
Key levels to watch:
-
Resistance: $720-725 (channel re-entry), $745-750 (previous highs)
Support: $700 (broken channel), $680 (next major), $650 (critical support)
The channel breakdown changes the technical picture. Meta needs to reclaim $720+ to negate the bearish signal and re-enter the ascending channel. A strong earnings beat could spark this recovery towards $750. However, disappointment would likely accelerate the breakdown with local support at $680.
Volume remains light during this breakdown, suggesting either a false break or market waiting for earnings confirmation. Relative strength index (RSI) stays neutral, providing room for a sharp move in either direction.Meta daily chart Source: IG Investment outlook balances growth and risk
Meta faces a fundamental tension: aggressive investment in technologies while maintaining the profitability that justifies a $1.8 trillion valuation.
The bull case sees a company successfully managing multiple transformations: AI enhancement, WhatsApp monetisation, and metaverse development, while printing money.
The bear case worries about peak margins, slowing growth, and massive bets that may never pay off. At 26 times forward earnings, there's little room for error.Important to know
ChaptersEarnings expectations and recent performance Business segments face mixed prospects Wall Street sentiment Valuation comparison with tech peers Meta technical analysis Investment outlook balances growth and risk
