Thai Acting PM To Discuss Thai-Cambodian Border Issue In Malaysia: Gov't Spokesman

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Jul 28 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is leading a delegation to Malaysia, for discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border issue, a Thai government spokesman said, yesterday.

In a statement, government spokesman, Jirayu Houngsub, said, Phumtham will travel to Malaysia today, at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair. The Thai delegation will also include Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa.

According to the spokesman, Malaysia has also invited Cambodian representatives to the discussions, with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet expected to attend, adding that, Thailand will not compromise on sovereignty matters.– NNN-TNA