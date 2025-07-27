Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thai Acting PM To Discuss Thai-Cambodian Border Issue In Malaysia: Gov't Spokesman

Thai Acting PM To Discuss Thai-Cambodian Border Issue In Malaysia: Gov't Spokesman


2025-07-27 08:11:43
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Jul 28 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is leading a delegation to Malaysia, for discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border issue, a Thai government spokesman said, yesterday.

In a statement, government spokesman, Jirayu Houngsub, said, Phumtham will travel to Malaysia today, at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair. The Thai delegation will also include Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa.

According to the spokesman, Malaysia has also invited Cambodian representatives to the discussions, with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet expected to attend, adding that, Thailand will not compromise on sovereignty matters.– NNN-TNA

MENAFN27072025000200011047ID1109849130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search