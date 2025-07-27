Amid The $43 Billion Crypto Boom, Find Mining Offers Free Cloud Mining To Help Users Earn Passive Income

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In response to the“crypto treasury” boom, Find Mining bridges the last mile for everyday users to access on-chain income. San Francisco Bay Area, California, 27th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , As global enterprises show increasing enthusiasm for allocating capital into crypto assets, the market is experiencing a new wave of the“crypto treasury” trend. According to industry data, more than 98 companies have collectively raised over $43 billion to invest in major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A gainst this backdrop, cloud mining platform Find Mining has announced the launch of free cloud mining contracts, offering users a zero-barrier opportunity to participate in the blockchain ecosystem. The initiative aims to further promote the adoption of crypto assets among individual investors. Currently, Bitcoin is hovering above $118,000, while Ethereum continues to show strength amid sustained institutional inflows. With regulatory policies around stablecoins becoming more flexible and the on-chain ecosystem maturing rapidly, platforms like Find Mining are expected to become key gateways for users entering the crypto world. Lowering the Barrier with Free Contracts: Mining for Everyone Find Mining states that new users can receive $15 worth of free cloud computing power upon registration, with no initial investment required. This allows them to immediately experience automated mining, with daily earnings settled to their account. The model is especially well-suited for beginners or those looking to explore passive income opportunities through blockchain technology. The platform also offers a range of flexible mining packages, from short-term trials to mid- and long-term earning options, designed to meet the needs of users with different budgets and goals. Real Earnings Examples:

Mining Plan Minimum Investment Duration Estimated Total Return Initial Trial Plan $15 1 day $15.60 New User Test Plan $100 2 days $108 Short-Term Plan $1,000 7 days $1,110 Mid-Term Plan $5,000 20 days $6,580 Enhanced Plan $12,800 30 days $19,366 Advanced User Plan $23,000 35 days $37,490

(For more contract options and details, please visit the official website.)

How do I get started with Find Mining?

Step 1: Register to get a $15 newbie bonus

Visit the official website and register an account with your email address to get $15 worth of free cloud computing power and experience the fun of automatic mining immediately.

Step 2: Choose your mining package

The platform provides a variety of plans starting from $15, supporting short-term trials and long-term accumulation, suitable for users with different budgets and targets.

Step 3: Activate the plan and wait for the income to arrive

After the plan is activated, the system will run automatically. Daily income will be settled to your account on time. You can withdraw the currency when the withdrawal threshold is reached, or choose to reinvest to achieve a cycle of income growth.

Industry Trend: Crypto Assets Become Part of Institutional Portfolios

From technology and energy to finance and entertainment, a growing number of companies are incorporating Bitcoin and Ethereum into their asset portfolios-viewing them as tools to hedge against inflation and build long-term value. Analysts note that platforms like Find Mining are creating new access points for retail users to participate in what was once an institutional domain, accelerating the mainstream adoption and normalization of crypto assets.

Currently, Bitcoin remains stable above $118,000, while Ethereum continues to perform strongly due to sustained institutional interest. With regulatory frameworks becoming clearer and stablecoin ecosystems evolving rapidly, compliant cloud mining platforms like Find Mining are poised to become key entryways for the broader public into the crypto economy.

Conclusion

As the“crypto treasury” trend gains global momentum, Find Mining is leveraging technological innovation and inclusive product design to offer users a safer and more efficient way to participate in the blockchain economy. Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand its compliant service offerings and earning models, aiming to deliver stable and sustainable on-chain value growth for its users.

About Find Mining

Find Mining is a digital asset platform specializing in blockchain mining technologies and services. The company is committed to providing low-barrier, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency mining solutions for users worldwide. By leveraging cloud computing power, Find Mining enables individuals to participate in mining major cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware investment-earning stable returns through a seamless experience.

