EBRD's Expanding Portfolio Strengthens Azerbaijan's Climate Agenda

In a rapidly transforming global economy, momentum in economic diversification is no longer a luxury-it is a necessity. Azerbaijan, traditionally reliant on hydrocarbon revenues, has demonstrated growing ambition to reimagine its growth trajectory. Its recent gains in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the non-oil sector are not just promising-they are pivotal. And at the heart of this shift stands the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), whose evolving engagement in the country illustrates a finely calibrated alignment with regional aspirations and global trends.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%