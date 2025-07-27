Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EBRD's Expanding Portfolio Strengthens Azerbaijan's Climate Agenda

EBRD's Expanding Portfolio Strengthens Azerbaijan's Climate Agenda


2025-07-27 03:09:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a rapidly transforming global economy, momentum in economic diversification is no longer a luxury-it is a necessity. Azerbaijan, traditionally reliant on hydrocarbon revenues, has demonstrated growing ambition to reimagine its growth trajectory. Its recent gains in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the non-oil sector are not just promising-they are pivotal. And at the heart of this shift stands the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), whose evolving engagement in the country illustrates a finely calibrated alignment with regional aspirations and global trends.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN27072025000195011045ID1109848808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search