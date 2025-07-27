403
Shreekant Patil Appointed As Member Of The Quality Promotion And Advisory Committee (QPAC) By QCI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shreekant Patil, a consultant at ZED & LEAN MSME and an active member of Quality City Nashik, has been appointed as a member of the Quality Promotion and Advisory Committee (QPAC). This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone in Patil's continuous efforts to advance quality standards, particularly in the MSME sector.
Shreekant Patil was presented with his certificate of appointment by Dr. Ramanand N. Shukla, Senior Director at the Quality Council of India (QCI), and Mr. Hemant Rathi, Chairman of Empire Spices & Foods Ltd. (Brand: Ram Bandhu) and Senior Leader at Quality City Nashik. This honor reflects his outstanding contributions to quality promotion and his leadership in the ongoing Quality City Nashik initiative.
Under Shreekant Patil's leadership, a collaborative effort has been launched to increase the number of ZED certified MSMEs in Nashik. This initiative, driven by a group of dedicated consultants including Mr. Yogesh Deshpande, Mr. Hemant Patil, Mr. Dhatingan, and Mr. Bagde, aims to ignite the spirit of quality improvement and certification among Nashik's MSME community.
One of the standout efforts in this drive is the dedication of Mr. Yogesh Deshpande, who has committed his vehicle to ZED promotion by decorating it to raise awareness across the city. This unique and visible campaign has sparked widespread attention and has played a crucial role in educating local businesses about the importance of quality certifications.
The collective efforts of these leaders have been widely praised by senior officials from QCI Delhi, Nashik industry associations, and fellow consultants for their unwavering commitment to the cause. Their dedication has been instrumental in fostering an environment where quality is seen as a key driver of sustainable business growth in Nashik.
Shreekant Patil also emphasized the significance of the Gunvatta Yatra event, scheduled for July 26, which highlights the theme“Raising Standards. Building Trust.” He called upon leaders from the MSMEs sector to actively engage in this special event, which aims to make Nashik's Foundation Day a symbol of Nashik Quality Samarpan.
In a historic moment for the city, QCI officially launched the Quality Samarpan initiative on July 26, 2025, making Nashik the first city in India to pledge its commitment to the cause of quality under the Quality City Nashik initiative. This visionary step aims to foster quality practices across various sectors, including business, education, healthcare, and public services.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the broad involvement of a wide range of stakeholders-from district administrators and industry leaders to educators, healthcare professionals, and citizens-who have come together to make quality a collective civic responsibility. This shared vision represents Nashik's unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader in quality and sustainable development.
