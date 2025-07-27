403
Malaysia Offers Mediation to Thailand, Cambodia Conflict
(MENAFN) Malaysia has stepped forward to mediate a growing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which has recently intensified into violence, according to Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who spoke on Sunday.
He stated that both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to visit Malaysia on Monday in hopes of reaching a peaceful settlement to the ongoing tensions.
A spokesperson from the Thai Foreign Ministry, Nikorndej Balankura, verified that representatives from both countries will convene in Malaysia on Monday for diplomatic talks.
“I had the opportunity to speak with the Foreign Ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia,” the Malaysian foreign minister told a news agency.
“They both agreed that no other country should be involved in this issue. They have full confidence in Malaysia and have requested me to act as mediator,” he stated.
The minister also mentioned, “I am also waiting for a phone call from the US secretary of state (Marco Rubio) as they wish to know how the US can assist.”
He emphasized, “However, I believe it is better for Malaysia to act as mediator first, as this is an internal ASEAN matter, and Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, should play that role.”
