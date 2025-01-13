Taking Innovation To New Heights: Changan Automobile To Invest AED 10.07 Billion In Flying Car Development

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 13 January 2025 - Changan Automobile recently set a new milestone in its efforts to lead innovation and development in emerging industries by signing a partnership agreement with EHang Holdings Ltd. to research and develop flying-car related products. These are expected to include innovative flying cars and electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, which are a type of electric vehicle which can take off and land vertically without a runway.

Changan, together with EHang, a leading global Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company, will leverage their respective strengths to develop innovative transportation solutions that can help open new economic development opportunities. For example, in China, it's forecasted that the low-altitude economy - which refers to activities such as drone delivery which occur in the airspace below 1,000 meters - will be valued at a trillion dollars by 2030.

“In the next five years, Changan will invest over AED 10.07 billion to expedite the development of flying cars,” said Changan Automobile Chairman Zhu Huarong.“Over the next decade, we plan to invest more than AED 50.33 billion to explore comprehensive transportation solutions across land, sea, air and in humanoid robots.”

This initiative aligns with Changan's long-term strategy to continually pursue breakthroughs in intelligent digital technologies and transform into an“intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company”.

The signing ceremony for Changan Automobile's collaboration with EHang was part of Changan's celebrations marking the inauguration of its Global Science and Art Center, an integral part of the company's Global R&D Center in Chongqing. Changan's Global Science and Art Center will focus on research in the science, technology, and design fields. Over the next 10 years, the company will invest over AED 15.10 billion to establish a team of over 3,000 experts and talents there to explore forward-looking fields such as artificial intelligence, and information technology, as well as innovations in customer experience and design.

This is part of Changan Automobile's global R&D network which currently includes 16 technology research and product development centers and 17 technology companies, and a technical R&D team of more than 18,000 people from 31 countries and regions around the world.

-END-

About Changan Automobile

With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the“Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It's global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to“lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people's needs for a better life.

For more information, please visit: