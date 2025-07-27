ACT, QRF Ink Educational Partnership Agreement For Aqaba Schools

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 27 (Petra) – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) signed a three-year strategic partnership agreement with the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF).The agreement aims to support Arabic language education under the national "Iqra-Read" program, a project based on the "Inclusive Libraries" model.Under the agreement, a public school in Aqaba will be provided with a "modern, integrated" library, including "advanced" learning resources designed to enhance students' Arabic reading skills within an "attractive and stimulating" environment.Talking at the signing ceremony, ACT CEO Harald Nijhoff, said the company believes that sustainable impact begins with education, adding that partnership with the QRF reflects joint commitment to empowering youth in the local community.Nijhoff said this vision is fulfilled by investing in developing Arabic reading skills and creating "inclusive" learning environments under "Iqra" program to prepare a generation of change-makers.QRF CEO Bassem Saad, in turn, noted importance of this partnership within "Iqra" program, which provides "high-quality" reading resources in Arabic and is a "significant" step in building a "strong" educational foundation.Saad stated this initiative reflects shared belief that educational equity begins within the community and is built under "genuine partnerships, aimed to build a brighter future."