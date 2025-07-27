Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ACT, QRF Ink Educational Partnership Agreement For Aqaba Schools


2025-07-27 09:05:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, July 27 (Petra) – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) signed a three-year strategic partnership agreement with the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF).
The agreement aims to support Arabic language education under the national "Iqra-Read" program, a project based on the "Inclusive Libraries" model.
Under the agreement, a public school in Aqaba will be provided with a "modern, integrated" library, including "advanced" learning resources designed to enhance students' Arabic reading skills within an "attractive and stimulating" environment.
Talking at the signing ceremony, ACT CEO Harald Nijhoff, said the company believes that sustainable impact begins with education, adding that partnership with the QRF reflects joint commitment to empowering youth in the local community.
Nijhoff said this vision is fulfilled by investing in developing Arabic reading skills and creating "inclusive" learning environments under "Iqra" program to prepare a generation of change-makers.
QRF CEO Bassem Saad, in turn, noted importance of this partnership within "Iqra" program, which provides "high-quality" reading resources in Arabic and is a "significant" step in building a "strong" educational foundation.
Saad stated this initiative reflects shared belief that educational equity begins within the community and is built under "genuine partnerships, aimed to build a brighter future."

MENAFN27072025000117011021ID1109848222

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search