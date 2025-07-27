403
Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes Persist Despite Trump’s Ceasefire Call
(MENAFN) Thai and Cambodian military forces persisted in exchanging artillery fire along their contested border on Sunday, even as US President Donald Trump urged both nations to halt hostilities.
According to Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, Thai troops continued to “invade Cambodian territory,” accusing them of launching artillery shells and rockets into Cambodian areas, as reported by media.
On the other side, Thai army spokesman Richa Suksuvanon stated that Cambodian forces initiated artillery strikes targeting several zones, damaging infrastructure, as detailed by a Thai new outlet.
He emphasized, “will only cease fire when Cambodia comes to negotiate,” signaling the ongoing conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors had entered its fourth day.
Sunday brought no new casualties; the death toll remains at 33, while thousands from both nations have been displaced and evacuated.
President Trump spoke on Saturday with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, urging them to engage in ceasefire talks, which he confirmed they agreed to pursue.
Since the recent flare-up began on Thursday, Thailand has reported 20 fatalities, including six soldiers, while Cambodia confirmed 13 deaths, five of whom were soldiers.
The two countries’ long-standing border dispute centers on Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province, with tensions escalating sharply after a Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28.
